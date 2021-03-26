Guthrie urges community to get COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – As community vaccination efforts continue, vaccine sites throughout the region have experienced a drop off in the number of appointments being scheduled.

Dr. Michael Scalzone, Chief Quality Officer at Guthrie said, “While the country has now given about 110 million doses of vaccine, and a significant portion of the population has completed their vaccine series, there is still more work to be done to help slow the spread of the virus.”

The decrease in appointments being made is thought in part to be due to community members seeking out and waiting for a certain brand of vaccine to become available.

According to Scalzone, “You could be waiting for a particular brand of vaccine that may not be available for weeks. During that time, the virus will spread, and you and your family may be exposed. I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to get an appointment as soon as possible.”

Guthrie currently has vaccine appointments available. For more information on who is eligible and how to sign up, visit guthrie.org.