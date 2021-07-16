Guthrie warns of caller ID scam

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie says they’ve received reports of residents receiving fraudulent phone calls that display The Guthrie Clinic on caller ID. The caller is reportedly advising residents that they have overpaid and are due a refund, but that they must provide their credit card information.

Guthrie says they do not use automated calls when seeking payment or making other adjustments to accounts. Guthrie says they do use automated calls to remind patients of upcoming appointments.

There are circumstances in which Guthrie may contact a patient, including requesting that they pre-register in advance of a procedure or test which the patient has already scheduled or attempting to collect payment on an outstanding account. Legitimate phone calls from Guthrie will be made by Guthrie Financial Counselors or Patient Representatives.

If in doubt, residents who receive such calls should hang up and call back to verify that the call came from Guthrie. Residents who receive fraudulent calls are asked to contact local law enforcement agencies.