SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie is warning its patients about an active phone call scam involving people that claim to be from the healthcare facility asking for personal information.

Guthrie patients are advised to be extra careful when answering phone calls that display Guthrie on the Caller ID as the healthcare facility has recently been made aware that a scam has resurfaced involving a fraudulent Caller ID. This scam is not new for the healthcare facility, but has resurfaced in recent days.

The scam involves a person who alters information on the recipient’s Caller ID so that Guthrie’s name appears. The caller then proceeds to identify themselves as a staff member from a Guthrie location that matches the Caller ID and asks for specific Medicare information to update the victim’s information.

Guthrie notes that there are certain circumstances where the healthcare facility may contact a patient, including requests to pre-register for a procedure or test that the patient has already scheduled or attempting to collect payment on an outstanding account. Patients who receive such calls may hang up and call back in order to verify that the call has actually came from Guthrie.

Any patient who receives a fraudulent call is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.