SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie is warning patients of a phone scam that shows as coming from the hospital on caller ID.

Guthrie said some of its patients have fallen victim to the scam. The caller, which shows up as Guthrie on caller ID, may call multiple times until someone answers, and the scammer claims that the patient has been unenrolled in Medicare.

The scammer then asks for the patients social security number, bank information, and demographics to they can be re-enrolled.

Guthrie is reminding patients that while this phone call may be confusing, it is a scam nonetheless. The hospital may contact patients itself to request that they register for a procedure or to collect payment on an outstanding account. These legitimate phone calls will come from Guthrie Financial Counselors or Patient Representatives.

The hospital said that anyone who gets this scam call should hang up and call back to verify if the call actually came from Guthrie, then report it to local law enforcement.