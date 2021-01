(WETM-TV) — As we say 'goodbye' to 2020 and 'hello' to 2021, many of us are setting our New Year's resolutions; many of which are for a healthier lifestyle.

"Statistically speaking, about 50% of people are going to set a weight loss, nutrition, or an exercise goal," said Courtney Lakomy, a Health and Fitness Coach. "But sadly only about eight percent of people are going to stick to that goal. Most people give up mid-February."