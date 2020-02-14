Guthrie Wellsboro donates blankets to a local charity for treatment of NAS infants

WELLSBORO, P.A (WETM-TV) — Guthrie Wellsboro staff has donated 27 swaddle blankets to I’m Protecting Against Childhood Trauma (I’MPACT).

I’MPACT is a registered nonprofit and charitable organization. Additionally, they seek to reduce the impact of childhood trauma through four notable subsidiary charitable programs operating out of Tioga County, Pa., which includes Asa’s Place and Nurture Me POSC (Plans of Safe Care).

Radiology technician and the donation coordinator, Andrea Levindoski says,

“Dr. Koryn Johnston, Guthrie Wellsboro physician and board member for Asa’s Place, identified the cause and their possible need of supplies to help their Pediatric Recovery Facility and Emergency Shelter.

Levindoski also adds,

I am thankful for our team for graciously contributing donations so we could help this important cause”.

NAS refers to a group of behavioral and physical conditions that a baby may experience when withdrawing from exposure to drugs in the womb. During treatment, infants with NAS may be fussy and hard to soothe. Swaddling is one of the lead treatments to help calm these babies while they heal.