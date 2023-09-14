ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local non-profit organization Able2 will be hosting a 5K run and 1 mile fun walk fundraiser this weekend.

This weekend, all runners, strollers and rollers are invited to participate in a 5K run or 1 mile fun walk at Eldridge Park. The event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 17, with the 5K beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the 1 mile beginning at 10 a.m. Those participating can choose the distance they will compete. Registration for the event will open at 8 a.m.

This year’s event is sponsored by Wegmans Elmira, New York; Byrne Dairy; HealthDirect Pharmacy Services; The Hilliard Corporation; Parmenter Automotive; Vulcraft of New York and Chemung Canal Trust Company.

To request more information about the event, visit the event webpage at this link.