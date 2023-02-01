CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A new home built by Habitat for Humanity for a local family was unveiled in Corning Tuesday.

Steuben County Habitat dedicated the home on 271 Park Avenue in Corning on January 31, 2023 to Maria and her three kids. The home was built as part of the Corning Housing Partnership neighborhood revitalization project.

Habitat said Maria and her kids provided “sweat equity” to build their dream house with the help of several locals. These included Habitat’s Build Crew volunteers, local churches, and other volunteer groups from local businesses.

“Homeownership means a lot of things,” said Habitat Outreach Coordinator Joy Overacker. “It means self-reliance, it means building equity, it means that their children usually do better in school, they contribute better to their community and they become part of a neighborhood.”

If you’d like to volunteer in the future, you can click here.