Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

This Halloween, you can take the opportunity to give your children a lesson on financial literacy and taxes by taxing their hard earned, trick or treat candy.

Account for federal taxes, state taxes, social security and Medicare. If you’d like go further, you can even deduct average rent, phone, utilities, et cetera.

This could be a comprehensive example to help prepare your child or children for adulting and budgeting in the future.