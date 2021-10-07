Halloween events happening near me in the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – 18 News has your complete list of Halloween events happening in the Twin Tiers for the holiday weekend!

To submit information about your Halloween trunk or treat, parade, or event email news@wetmtv.com.

Oct. 29

Trunk or Treat at Campbell Savona Elementary School: 6-8 p.m.

The Campbell Savona Elementary School PTO will be sponsoring a trunk or treat for all elementary students. Staff and other volunteers will have their cars decorated and parked in the bus loop for trick-or-treaters.

First Presbyterian Church of Elmira Trunk or Treat: 6-8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat, with treats and fun for everyone. First Presbyterian Church of Elmira, 1054 West Clinton Street, Elmira. The rain date is Saturday, October 30.

Oct. 30

Town of Southport Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat: 12-2 p.m.

All vehicles must enter Personius Rd. and then exit out the back of Chapel Park onto Elmira St. There will be a limited number of spots available and pre-registration is required. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicle to receive one free large bag of treats that will be placed in the trunk of your car. One car per household.

Pre-Registration is required at https://chemungcountyny.jotform.com/212713995351863

Arnot Mall Trunk or Treat: 3-5 p.m.

The free event for kids will begin at 3 p.m. with prizes for best decorated trunks. Judged categories are, Prettiest, Scariest, Most Redneck and Funniest! There will be candy, a DJ, and prizes available as well.

THE REGISTRATION DEADLINE IS OCTOBER 24TH. Register today to be a part of this great event!

Contact Sarah at the Arnot Mall offices with any questions. (607) 739-8702

Athens Wesleyan Church Trunk or Treat: 6-7:30 p.m.

The Athens Wesleyan Church will be hosting a Trunk or Treat at 3903 Wilawana Rd in Sayre. All are welcome to this kid-friendly event.

Oct. 31

Windham Township Volunteer Fire Co. Trunk or Treat: 2-4 p.m.

Visit the Windham Township Volunteer fire station to see fire trucks and enjoy donuts and drinks. Community members are invited to decorate their trunk and provide candy to trick for treaters. If you are setting up a trunk, you’re asked to arrive early and be ready by 2 p.m. There will be door prizes and a prize for best trunk. For more information, email wtvfc@cableracer.com.

First Presbyterian Church of Big Flats Trunk or Treat: 4-6 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Big Flats is hosting a Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. at 95 Main St in Big Flats. All are welcome to attend.

Mansfield First United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat: 5-7 p.m.

The Mansfield First United Methodist Church will be holding a parking lot trunk or treat with candy, games, and food. The church is located at