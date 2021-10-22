Halloween pop market to take place in Elmira Heights on Halloween

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Heroes Comic Shop will be hosting a Halloween pop market in Elmira Heights to showcase a variety of artists and pop culture items on Halloween.

The event can be found at the Elmira Heights American Legion at 236 Scottwood in Elmira Heights, N.Y. on Oct. 31 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The market will have professionally and self-published novelists, artists, comic book creators, and vendors. There will be local businesses offering pop culture items such as comic books, action figures, board games, vinyl records, and more

The event is free to attend and the hosts will hold various raffles with the proceeds going to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

“Everyone is invited to enjoy the Halloween Pop Market,” Said Jared Aiosa, one of the founders of Pop Market, “Costumes are encouraged. We politely ask that everyone wear a mask and have a good time.”

If you’d like to know more about the event, please contact Jared Aiosa at 607-737-1347 or email momthrewout@gmail.com