Halloween Warehouse preparing to open early amid pandemic

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to change the way of life for people across the country but COVID-19 can’t scare one Halloween enthusiast.

Don Lewis, owner of Halloween Warehouse says that he plans to open his Halloween shops up a little bit earlier this year.

Lewis says that he plans on having his stores open by September 15th.

Lewis also went on to say that Halloween costume shopping would look a lot different this year than years prior, in order to adjust to social distancing and New York State pandemic guidelines.

Lewis said, “There’s no mask trying on this year, no trying on wigs and unfortunately no trying on costumes”.

“We’ve hired more ladies to help work the floor and hold the costumes up to make sure the kids like them… if they dont the costume it will be put back into storage for 72 hours and sprayed down to make sure it’s all clean and ready for the next kid”, says Lewis.