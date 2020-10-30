Hall’s Candies celebrating 50 years with a golden ticket raffle for free candy for life

GILLETT, PA (WETM) – Hall’s Candies in Gillett, Pennslyvania has been serving up sweet treats to the Southern Tier for the past 50 years.

To celebrate those 50 years, starting November 1, through December 10, with every online order you will be entered into a random drawing to win free candy for life! The ticket will be like the golden ticket from Willie Wonka Chocolate Factory.

The more candy you buy online the more chances you will get for that grand prize.

Leading up to the big drawing there will be three drawings for a $50.00 Hall’s voucher. The winners will be announced on Hall’s Facebook page. Current owner Gary Andrews will be picking the winning ticket on Facebook Live on Thursday, December 17, a week before Christmas.

Entry Period 1 – $50.00 Hall’s Voucher entry period (11/1 – 11/12) WINNER picked on 11/18 through a Facebook post

Entry Period 2 – $50.00 Hall’s Voucher entry period (11/13 – 11/19) WINNER picked on 11/25 through a Facebook post

Entry Period 3 – $50.00 Hall’s Voucher entry period (11/20 – 11/26) WINNER picked on 12/3 through a Facebook post



“I’m anxious to pull the winning ticket, and that’s what they tell me – it’s going to be a big day,” Andrews, said.

To find all the rules on the golden ticket giveaway head over to their website.