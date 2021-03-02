Hamilton-Gibson presenting free staged readings of comedies via Zoom

Larry and Barbara Biddison play married couples in three different stories for Hamilton-Gibson’s third staged reading this weekend. It’s free. Photo courtesy John Eaton

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – This Saturday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 7 at 2:30 p.m., Hamilton-Gibson Productions is presenting a free staged reading of three 10-minute comedies via Zoom. Each one tickles the funny bone as it pokes fun at marriage and the never-ending “battle of the sexes.”

Written by James Thurber (1894-1961) and adapted for dramatic reading by HG’s Larry Biddison, the three comedies are: “A Couple of Hamburgers” (1935), “Mr. Monroe Outwits a Bat” (1929), and “Mr. Preble Gets Rid of His Wife” (1933).

In the first, Mr. and Mrs. Preble argue about where to stop to eat along the road. In the second, Mr. and Mrs. Monroe reveal who wins the award for bravery. And, in the third, Mr. and Mrs. Preble demonstrate that “it ain’t over till it’s over.”

Husband and wife Larry and Barbara Biddison of Wellsboro are the featured performers. “For our Zoomed half-hour staged reading, Barbara and I chose these three not only because they are among our Thurber favorites but also because they lend themselves to dramatic dialogue, allowing listeners to imagine the pictures and actions suggested by the words,” said Larry.

“Since 2007 we’ve been sharing them in area churches, libraries, senior living facilities and other venues. We have also used them during our regular Acting Up sessions to give others in the group a chance to create their own ‘quarreling couples,'” Larry said.

At the end of the 30-minute performance, the audience will be invited to stay on Zoom to talk about what they saw and heard with the Biddisons and Director Thomas Putnam.

Audience members will find the Zoom information on the HG website at https://www.hamiltongibson.org and Facebook page or can contact the HG office at 570-724-2079 or hamgib@gmail.com.

Those familiar with Zoom can go to the Zoom website at https://zoom.us, click on “joint meeting” and enter 839 2536 6867 – the access code for the Saturday, March 6 performance and then enter the passcode 902173. For the Sunday, March 7 performance, enter the access code 873 9936 8164 and the passcode 420146.

This is the third in HG’s free series of eight 30-minute staged readings of short plays via Zoom. The series will continue with a different 30-minute short play or grouping of short plays each Saturday and Sunday through April 10 & 11.

Donations are appreciated. To donate, go to the HG website at www.hamiltongibson.org or send a contribution to Hamilton-Gibson, 29 Water Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901. Please include “Staged Readings” in the check memo line.