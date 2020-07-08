Hamilton-Gibson production “Almost, Maine” begins July 10

In this scene from “Almost, Maine”, a play about love lost, love found and confounded, Sarah Duterte who plays Marvalyn is holding an ironing board after striking Steve played by Josh Allen as she seeks to find out just exactly what causes pain.

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The first performance of Hamilton-Gibson’s production of “Almost, Maine” is this Friday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro.

Other performances will be at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, July 11 and 2:30 p.m. this Sunday, July 12 and at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 17 and 18 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 19.

Each scene is a love story of one kind or another happening at exactly the same time but in different locations in and around the mythical town of Almost during the deepest part of a Northern Maine winter. Cast members are: Barbara Biddison, Terry Babb, Sean Bartlett, Michelle Lockwood, Noyes Lawton, Sarah Brion, Taylor Nickerson, Sarah Duterte, Josh Allen, Kacy Hagan, Zach Putnam, Ryan Mullins, Laura Mullins, Linda Iseri, Ramon Duterte, Samantha Coolidge and Ryan Dalton.

Admission is $14 for adults and $6 for youth, 18 and under. All tickets must be purchased in advance and prepaid so all seats can be reserved to ensure social distancing.

For tickets online visit hgp@booktix.com or call 570-724-2079 and prepay using a credit card.