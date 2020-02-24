Hamilton-Gibson summer intern applications being accepted

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Hamilton-Gibson Productions, the Wellsboro-based community theater arts group, is accepting applications for two summer intern positions now through Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

The internships begin in mid-May and continue until mid-August. Stipends are provided.

“Interns must be at least 18 years old, planning to study or already involved with some aspect of the performing arts or working or planning to work with a not-for-profit group,” said Thomas Putnam, HG artistic director. “Since the interns will be participating in all aspects of HG community theater programming, they must be willing and able to pass the Pennsylvania Child Abuse History Clearance, Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Record Check and Federal Bureau of Investigation Criminal Background Check. These are required by Pennsylvania for anyone working with children,” he said. HG pays for the clearances.

“To give our interns a true feel for what is involved in community theater, they will be planning and staffing our two-week summer theater arts camp for third through ninth graders in Elkland this June, and, in July, assist with ‘South Pacific,’ our major summer musical production, either performing, stage managing or house managing as well as set building and strike,” said Putnam. “They will also help with planning for ‘Tune in to Radio HG’ in August.”

The interns will spend a fair amount of time working in the H-G office at 29 Water Street in Wellsboro. “They will be involved with social media marketing and the ongoing coordination and organizing of our costume inventory. There is mundane work that needs to be done as well but it’s all part of the flurry of activities in a performing arts group,” said Putnam.

To apply to be a summer intern, write Hamilton-Gibson Productions, 29 Water Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.