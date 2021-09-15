Hamilton-Gibson to hold open auditions for two cast members for “A Christmas Carol”

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Hamilton-Gibson is holding open auditions for Actor #3 and Actor #5 for the 2021 Warehouse Theatre production of “A Christmas Carol.”

Auditions are for men and women between the ages of 18 and 45 and will be in the Warehouse Theatre Gallery at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro on Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m.

Actor #3 plays, among other characters, The Ghost Of Christmas Present and Bob Cratchit. Actor #5 portrays the Ghost of Christmas Past and Mrs. Cratchit. Both actors will also play Londoners, market shoppers, and a few wailing ghosts. Those who plan to audition can request a portion of the script to read.

Each year as part of the Dickens Of A Christmas celebration in Wellsboro, Hamilton-Gibson stages two productions of the play, one in the Warehouse Theatre and the other in the Coolidge Theatre. There are two casts. Each has one actor portraying Ebenezer Scrooge and five other actors playing all of the other roles.

Directed by Gabe Hakvaag, the Warehouse Theatre production features Tom Walrath, Brian Kennedy and Kris Worthington with sister and brother Sylvia and Oliver Duterte playing Tiny Tim. This cast will perform three times on Saturday, Dec. 4, and give a single matinee performance on Sunday, Dec. 5.

To reserve an audition slot and to request a portion of the script, call Hamilton-Gibson at 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.