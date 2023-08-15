STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand have announced that two fire departments in Steuben County will be receiving federal funding.

A total of $3,224,471.27 will be distributed among 29 fire departments across New York State. The Hammondsport Fire Department will be getting $160,000, and the Fremont Volunteer Fire Department will be getting $46,016.66. The departments will be able to use these funds to supplement their safety and operations. This could include purchasing protective gear, supplies, and training.

“From Poughkeepsie to Waterloo, our brave firefighters are always on the front lines risking their lives to protect our communities,” said Schumer. “These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to ensure they have the adequate training, protective gear, and equipment they need to keep themselves and New Yorkers across the state safe.”

This funding is from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. The grants are competitive and awarded to fire departments that meet FEMA’s guidelines.