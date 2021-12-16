Hammondsport Central School Capital Reserve Resolutions Vote Results

HAMMONDSPORT, NY (WETM) – Voting on Hammondsport Central School District’s capital reserve resolutions ended Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. Here are the results…

Proposition #1, authorization to create and fund capital reserve 2021 building capital reserve fund passed with 106, yes and 17, no.

Proposition #2, information/ audiovisual technology equipment and supplies purchases and expenditures passed with 112, yes and 11, no.

Proposition #3, authorization to create and fund capital reserve passed with 107, yes and 14, no.