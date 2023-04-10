HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – A garage fire was reported in Hammondsport around the same time crews in another part of Steuben County battled a devastating house fire Monday afternoon.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office told 18 News that a garage fire was reported on State Route 54 near the Glenn H. Curtiss Museum around 12:30 p.m. on April 10, 2023. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the garage on fire was across the street from the museum.

There is currently no word on the status of the fire, any possible injuries, or the cause. Information will be provided as more details become available.

At the same time, crews responded to a house fire in South Corning that destroyed a home on River Road.