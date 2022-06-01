HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A Hammondsport man has been indicted on multiple charges of sexual acts against a child, including rape, a release from the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office says.

According to the indictment, Jonathan M. Wells, 21, of Hammondsport, was indicted on the following charges:

Criminal sex act in the second degree, class D felony

Rape in the second degree, class D felony

Sexual abuse in the second degree, class A misdemeanor

Use of a child in a sexual performance, class C felony

Prompting an obscene sexual performance by a child, class D felony

The indictment alleges that during the month of October, 2021, in the Town of Urbana, Wells engaged in sexual conduct, sexual intercourse and sexual contact, with a person under the age of 14.

The indictent alleges that Wells knowingly induced a child less than 17 years of age to engage in a sexual performance, and produced, promoted or directed such performance.

Wells, who was 20 at the time of the alleged offenses, was released after centralized arraignment. He will appear for arraigment again in the Steuben County Court at a later date set by the Court.