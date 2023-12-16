HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Hammondsport received $150,000 to address its business district’s wastewater needs.

The $150,000 grant will be used to build a wastewater collection and treatment system, and the village will own the system. According to Hammondsport Mayor Jean Jensen, this project will see the installation of 4,000 feet of sewer lines and a septic system, and the infrastructure will support the village square and downtown area.

“This investment in Hammondsport’s business district will increase opportunities for economic growth and enhance the overall quality of life for residents and businesses alike,” said Congressman Nick Langworthy. “Access to reliable wastewater infrastructure is essential for the prosperity of our communities, and this grant is a crucial step in ensuring that our region remains a vibrant and thriving community for generations to come.”

Hammondsport’s new funding is from a Rural Development Grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). The ARC is a government agency that works on the economic development of the 423 counties across 13 states that make up the Appalachian region.