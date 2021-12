HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A new Hampton Inn business class hotel is coming to Hornell with a $15 million investment into the local economy.

The 78 unit hotel will offer full amenities and will be a “very important piece of the puzzle in Hornell’s future growth,” according to Hornell Mayor John Buckley.

The groundbreaking was held at the north end of the Wegmans/Walmart Plaza in Hornell on State Route 36.

