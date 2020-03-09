Hand sanitizer supplies low in local stores

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – While areas like central New York wait for their “I Love New York” hand sanitizer, local pharmacies, and stores that usually keep a large stock, are finding their supplies low.

This comes after consumers are running to stores amid Coronavirus fears, buying up sanitary supplies.

Websites like Walmart, Rite Aid, and Amazon, are currently running out of stock.

Some consumers have tried making their hand sanitizer by mixing rubbing alcohol and aloe vera gel together, but unfortunately, Gerould’s Professional Pharmacy is out of that supply too.

“The masks were the first product that went into short supply, followed quickly by the hand sanitizer. You would get in sporadic quantities; it quickly went away, said Frank Steed, Pharmacist at Gerould’s Professional Pharmacy.

Steed said Gerould’s Professional Pharmacy focus is trying to access product, providing it to people who need it the most.