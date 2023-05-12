CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — An immersive and hands-on exhibition is opening at the Corning Museum of Glass this weekend.

According to the Corning Museum of Glass, “Dig Deeper: Discovering an Ancient Glass Workshop” will immerse visitors in an ancient glass workshop that was active between the years 350 and 400 C.E. The exhibition will feature chunks of raw glass, glass-blowing debris, pieces of a glass-making furnace, and more.

Visitors will have the opportunity to touch pieces of ancient glass and hear sounds from archaeologists working on an excavation. There will also be an archaeology lab for visitors of all ages and a digital game experience.

The exhibition will run from Saturday, May 13, 2023 until Sunday, January 7, 2024 at the Corning Museum of Glass. The exhibition is included with admission tickets.

For more information on this exhibition, you can visit this page on the museum’s website.