Harbor Freight Tools opening new store in Sayre, hiring 25-30 employees

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it will be opening a new store at 1661 Elmira Street in Sayre.

A grand opening date has not been made public, but construction has already begun on the new location.

Harbor Freight says they expect 25-30 new jobs to come into the community, including Sales

and Logistic Supervisors, Senior Associates, Sales Associates, and seasonal opportunities as well.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Sayre for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Sayre area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Sayre, PA”