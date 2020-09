WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Harbor Hotel will be hosting a flu shot clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 12 – 5 p.m.

Those visiting the clinic are asked to use the east side entrance and to bring their insurance card. The clinic will be in the Seneca/Cayuga rooms at the hotel and both the regular and high doses are available.

Appointments are not required, but they are recommended and can be set up online.

For more information, call the Watkins Glen CVS Pharmacy at 607-535-7350.