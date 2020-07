HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Hardinge Inc. will be expanding at its facility in Horseheads, according to Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss.

Details regarding what kind of expansion machine tool manufacturer will be bringing in are limited at this time.

In February 2018, Hardinge was acquired by Privet for $18.50 a share and a grand total of $245 million.

18 News has reached out to Hardinge Inc. and will have more information as it becomes available.