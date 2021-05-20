Hardinge Inc. hosting job fairs as manufacturing capabilities move to Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hardinge Inc. is hosting two job fairs as the company moves its high-precision turning and milling lines from Taiwan to Elmira.

18 News first reported in July 2020 that Hardinge Inc. would be expanding its local facility and later confirmed that the transition from Taiwan to Elmira is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2021.

At the time the company did not disclose how many new jobs may be coming to the Elmira plant.

The first job fair will be held on May 25 from 1-7 p.m. and the second will be on May 27 from 3-7 p.m. at their location on 1 Hardinge Drive in Elmira.

Positions available include manufacturing, operations, engineering, and finance.

In February 2018, Hardinge was acquired by Privet for $18.50 a share, or $245 million.