Hardinge Inc. relocating manufacturing capabilities to Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hardinge Inc. is moving the manufacturing of its milling and turning machining center solutions from the Hardinge Taiwan plant to its plant in Elmira.

The company says it is “investing significant resources in new assembly capabilities as well as state of the art heat-treating equipment to better support the initiative.”

Completion of the transition and new assembly line in Elmira is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2021.

The company did not disclose how many new jobs may be coming to the Elmira plant.

“We are very excited to make this move, as it brings the products closer to the customers we serve and leverages the many years of experience we have in Elmira,” said Chuck Dougherty, President & Co-CEO, Hardinge. “It also enables us to bring capabilities back to the US, which we are extremely proud to do.”

“Hardinge has been a key employer in the great state of New York for more than 89 years. We continue this tradition and are also pleased to bring new manufacturing jobs back to the United States” said Ryan Levenson, Owner & Co-CEO, Hardinge and Managing Partner of Privet Fund Management LLC. “Our strong local leadership and highly capable workforce form the foundation of our efforts to better support our customers by investing in our US machine manufacturing and innovation capabilities.”

“This is certainly a huge boost for the Elmira community, as we expect to add a significant number of jobs at the plant,” said Craig Perry, Plant Manager, Elmira. “Given the plant’s tremendous capabilities, and the extensive knowledge of the workforce here, it was a compelling opportunity to bring this manufacturing capacity to the Elmira, NY facility.”