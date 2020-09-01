Harmful algae blooms reported on Seneca Lake as the season for it begins

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A couple of days ago the Seneca Pure Waters Association reported areas of harmful algae blooms on the central-eastern shore of Seneca Lake. Our reporter on the scene was unable to find the blooms due to the rough waters re-integrating the algae into the water during several days of strong wind.

Harmful algae blooms can be dangerous to humans if ingested in large quantities. The particular species of toxin in Seneca Lake, microcystis, can produce a liver toxin if ingested similar to hepatitis. External symptoms are possible as well as a skin rash, for example.

Though it can be toxic to humans, one concern much larger is the potential effect it can have on pets. Dogs can get in the water and will often drink from the water, then the algae get on their fur. When they then lick their fur, they are able to get a higher concentration which can potentially be deadly.

Bill Roege, the HABs director for the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association said that this is a seasonal occurrence and reports of HABs will likely be put out from August and potentially into October. Though, October reports of HABs are rare due to the lower water temperatures.





Pictures Courtesy of Seneca Pure Waters Association

Bills said that the most important thing to do is to know what they look like and stay out of them. If you come in contact with HABs, wash it with clean water. If you happen to exhibit symptoms, visit a health care facility.

For more information on harmful algae blooms on Seneca Lake, visit the Pure Waters Association website.