Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) reported in Seneca Lake

HECTOR, N.Y. (WETM) – The first Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) of the season have been reported in Seneca Lake.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says that three cases were reported since Aug. 22 by Seneca Lake Pure Waters.

The first case reported on Aug. 22 was spotted adjacent to Wagner Lane about halfway up the east side of Seneca Lake. The second was on the southern end near Hector.



Courtesy NYSDEC

A third case was reported on Aug. 28 further south, but also on the east side of Seneca Lake near Hector and Burdett.

Courtesy NYSDEC

The DEC says to “avoid contact with any floating mats, scums, or discolored water,” and that their colors can vary from shades of green, blue-green, yellow, brown or red.

If you can come in contact with algae blooms the DEC recommends rinsing with clean water and to seek medical attention “if symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, skin, eye or throat irritation, allergic reactions, or breathing difficulties occur after drinking or having contact with blooms or untreated surface water.”

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer announced in January 2020 that millions of dollars in federal funding was dedicated to combating harmful algal blooms (HABs) in New York lakes, including Seneca Lake.

The funding includes $24 million for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) Aquatic Plant Control Program (APCP) and $16 million in federal funding for the Aquatic Nuisance Research Program (ANRP).