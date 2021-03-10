Harris Hill Amusement Park announces first day of the season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Harris Hill Amusement Park will be opening for the 2021 season on April 10.

The park announced on their Facebook page that they will be open from 12-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 5-8 Monday through Friday, weather permitting.

Kiddie rides and food will not be open weeknights during their spring hours.

We hope to have everything available, but will update everyone as opening day gets closer as we will be working with the health department to see what can be opened up! Hoping for a better summer.

Harris Hill partially reopened in late June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic closing amusement parks across the country. Last season Harris Hill was approved to reopen the batting cages, mini-golf, driving range, and race track will reopen, but the arcade and rides will remained closed.