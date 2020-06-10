Harris Hill announces anticipated reopening date

(WETM) – Harris Hill has announced an anticipated reopening date of Friday, June 26 with the hope that Governor Cuomo approves for the Southern Tier to move into phase four on that day.

Phase four allows for the reopening of several businesses, including amusement and entertaining.

The summer hours for Harris Hill will be from 12pm-9pm daily, but the pool will remain closed this season.

Precautions will be posted for everyone to see at a later date and any questions about the picnic area should be directed to 607-737-2843.