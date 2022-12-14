ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Though winter is upon us, Chemung County is already preparing for next summer, announcing reservations for Harris Hill and the fairgrounds will soon be open.

Chemung County announced that at 7 a.m. on January 3, reservations for Harris Hill, Park Station, and the Chemung County Fairgrounds will open. The amusement park and Park Station will be open to rent daily from May 27, 2023 through September 4, 2023, as well as weekends for the rest of September.

Refunds are available for cancellations made at least 30 days before your event, the County’s announcement said.

To fill out a reservation for Harris Hill, Park Station, or the Fairgrounds, click here.