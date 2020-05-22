Harris Hill, Park Station opening to limited activities for Memorial Day Weekend

(WETM) – Park Station and Harris Hill will open for limited activities during Memorial Day Weekend, according to Chemung County Executive Chris Moss.

Park Station is open for walking, hiking, boating, and fishing, but the remainder of the park will be closed as the county awaits further instruction on camping and beachfronts.

Harris Hill will be open for hiking and walking while the Boy Scout camp, pavilions, and playgrounds will be closed. A limited number of free-standing charcoal grills will be open to families in a group of 10 or less.

Restrooms will be closed at both facilities and social distancing/mask protocols are in place.