CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County has announced the last days Park Station and the Harris Hill Pool will be open this season.

The Harris Hill Pool will close for the season at 7 p.m. on Aug. 20. Pool season pass holders will be able to use their passes to enter Park Station for the rest of the season.

Park Station’s waterfront will be open every day from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. through Labor Day (Sept. 4) except for a few days at the end of the month. Due to a lack of staff, the waterfront will be closed from Monday, Aug. 28 through Friday, Sept. 1.

Park Station’s snack bar and control booth will remain open every day through Labor Day, including days when the waterfront is closed. The control booth will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day, and the snack bar will be open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

These dates could change due to staffing issues or inclement weather.