ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Harris Hill pool will close for the season later this month, and the Park Station waterfront early next month, Chemung County has announced.

Chemung County Chris Moss announced that the Harris Hill pool will close for the season on August 20, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Anyone with a season pass can use it to get into Park Station.

The Park Station waterfront will be open every day from noon to 6:00 p.m. until Labor Day. However, it will be closed on August 24 and 31.

The announcement also said the Park Station snack bar will be open every day through Labor Day from noon to 6:00 p.m. The Park Station Control Booth will also be open through Labor Day, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

Moss said the dates and times are still subject to change depending on weather and staffing. More information is available by calling the Chemung County Buildings and Grounds Department at 607-737-2843 or the Park Station Office at 607-739-9164.