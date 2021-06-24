Harris Hill pool, Park Station open at full capacity; reservations available for Youth Camp

(WETM) – Park Station and the Harris Hill pool will be opening at full capacity, according to Chemung County Executive Chris Moss.

Both venues originally opened on June 19 with limited capacity prior to Gov. Cuomo ending the state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency.

In addition, reservations for the Harris Hill Youth Camp will begin on June 29 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Youth Camp can be reserved for Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day, as well as weekends in September.

Additional information on Youth Camp reservations can be found on the Chemung County website.

Harris Hill Pool

Hours are weather permitting:

Mon-Fri. 12 PM -7 PM

Sat. & Sun. 11 AM -7 PM

With the exception of: July 15, July 16, July 22, July 23, July 29, and August 5 the pool will open at 2:00 p.m., to allow Youth Summer Programs use of the pool.

Park Station Waterfront

Boat rentals are available at the Waterfront 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., when the Waterfront is open (payment must be made at the snack bar).

Boat Rental Fees:

Kayaks $7.00 per hour – Maximum Capacity 1, Minimum age 16

Canoes $7.00 per hour – Maximum Capacity 3, Minimum age 6

Paddle Boats $8.00 per hour – Maximum Capacity Varies, Minimum age 4

Starting June 19 the Control Booth will be open on a daily basis from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and the Snack Bar will be open daily from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Park Entry Fees:

County Cars $7.00 Non-County Cars $8.00

Motorcycles $3.00 Commercial Bus $35.00

Bus/Multi Family $20.00 Senior Citizens 60+ Free (Monday –Friday)

Access Pass of New York Free

Season Pass Prices:

1st Vehicle 2nd Vehicle County Resident $60.00 $25.00 Non-County Resident $75.00 $35.00



For additional information, contact the Buildings and Grounds Department/Parks Department at 607-737-2843 or the Park Station Campground Office at 607-739-9164.