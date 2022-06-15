ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Harris Hill Pool and Park Station Waterfront are both set to open this Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Hours for the Harris Hill Pool are: Monday-Friday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. All hours are weather permitting.

Pool fees for Harris Hill are as listed:

Prices Courtesy of the Chemung County Executive’s Office

Harris Hill is located at 557 Harris Hill Road in Elmira, NY. You can contact (607) 732-1210 for more information.

The Park Station Waterfront will also open on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The Waterfront is set to be open on a daily basis from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Labor Day.

Fees for the Park Station Waterfront are as listed

Prices Courtesy of the Chemung County Executive’s Office

Boat rentals will be available at the waterfront from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Boat rental fees are:

Kayaks $7 per hour – Maximum capacity 1, minimum age 16

Canoes $7 per hour – Maximum capacity 3, minimum age 6

$7 per hour – Maximum capacity 3, minimum age 6 Paddle Boats $8 per hour – Maximum capacity varies, minimum age 4

The Park Station Waterfront is located at 1 Beaver Pond Rd in Erin, NY. For any additional information, you can contact the Building and Grounds Department/ Parks Department at 607 737-2843.