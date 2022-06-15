ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Harris Hill Pool and Park Station Waterfront are both set to open this Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Hours for the Harris Hill Pool are: Monday-Friday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. All hours are weather permitting.
Pool fees for Harris Hill are as listed:
Harris Hill is located at 557 Harris Hill Road in Elmira, NY. You can contact (607) 732-1210 for more information.
The Park Station Waterfront will also open on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The Waterfront is set to be open on a daily basis from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Labor Day.
Fees for the Park Station Waterfront are as listed
Boat rentals will be available at the waterfront from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Boat rental fees are:
- Kayaks $7 per hour – Maximum capacity 1, minimum age 16
- Canoes $7 per hour – Maximum capacity 3, minimum age 6
- Paddle Boats $8 per hour – Maximum capacity varies, minimum age 4
The Park Station Waterfront is located at 1 Beaver Pond Rd in Erin, NY. For any additional information, you can contact the Building and Grounds Department/ Parks Department at 607 737-2843.