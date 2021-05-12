Harris Hill pool reopening this year, swim lesson registration opening in June

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Swimming lessons will be held at the Harris Hill Youth Camp starting in June.

Signups for lessons will be held at the youth camp on 599 Harris Hill Road on Tuesday, June 9 from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and those interested must complete a registration form. Early registrations will not be accepted.

Children must be at least 4 years of age by June 19 in order to participate and space is limited. Classes are $60 for Chemung County residents or $75 for non-residents, and payment by cash or check must be made at the time of registration.

The Harris Hill Pool is scheduled to open on Saturday, June 19 with reduced capacity limits and there will be one six week session with the following choices:

Mondays and Wednesdays, June 28th – August 4th 11:10 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 29th – August 5th 11:10 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

There will be no season passes this year due to capacity limits.

On Wednesday Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that beaches and pools can operate with six-foot social distancing in anticipation of Memorial Day. New York State’s goal is to reopen them to 100 percent capacity by July 4.