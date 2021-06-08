Harris Hill pool reopening with limited capacity

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Harris Hill Pool is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, June 19, with limited capacity.

According to Chemung County, 43 people will be allowed in the main pool and 13 will be allowed in the little pool, all with social distancing measures in place.

Hours are weather permitting:

Mon-Fri. 12 PM -7 PM

Sat. & Sun. 11 AM -7 PM

With the exception of: July 15, July 16, July 22, July 23, July 29, and August 5 the pool will open at 2:00 p.m., to allow Youth Summer Programs use of the pool.

There will be no season passes due to capacity limits.

Sign-ups for swimming lessons will be held at the Harris Hill Youth Camp (building above the pool), located at 599 Harris Hill Road, Elmira, NY 14903, on Wednesday June 9th from 4:30pm – 6:30pm.

Every effort is made to provide safe swimming opportunities by testing the water and by keeping the swimming area staffed with lifeguards. Please be aware that if the safety of the swimmers is compromised, due to lack of lifeguard coverage or water quality issues, swimming will be prohibited and therefore cannot be a guaranteed activity. We apologize for this inconvenience as it may occur with little or no advance notice. Water Safety – in the event of thunder or lightning the pool will be closed. It will remain closed until 30 minutes from the last thunder or lightning observation. There are no refunds due to weather. Floatation devices are not allowed. NO EXCEPTIONS.

A detailed list of the swimming rules is posted at the pool.

For additional information, contact the Buildings and Grounds Department/ Parks Department at 607-737-2843 or the Harris Hill Pool at 607-732-6856.