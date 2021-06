ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Harris Hill Pool in Elmira reopens on Saturday, June 19.

Chemung County officials say up to 43 people will be allowed in the main pool. Up to 13 people will be allowed in the smaller pool. Social distancing measures are in place.

The pools are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours are weather permitting.