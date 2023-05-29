ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Parents looking to register their kids for swimming lessons will be able to sign-up for lessons at Harris Hill Pool this week.

Swimming lesson sign-ups will open on June 1 on the Chemung County website. Children must be at least 6 years old before June 26 to participate in the lessons. Swimming lessons will occur twice a week for six weeks from 11:10 a.m. until 11:40 a.m. Parents will be able to choose to sign-up for Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays. Monday and Wednesday lessons will start on June 26 and run through August 2. Tuesday and Thursday lessons will start on June 27 and run through August 3.

Lessons cost $60 per child for Chemung County residents and $75 per child for non-county residents. Harris Hill Pool season pass holders will receive a discount on swimming lessons. Pass holders from Chemung County will only have to pay $25 per child, and pass holders from outside of Chemung County will only have to pay $35 per child.

Space is limited, so registration is required. To register for swimming lessons, you will need to make an account on the Chemung County Parks and Recreation website. Harris Hill Pool season passes are also available on the same website. Payment is required for registration, and credit card payments will have an extra fee. The county will not be accepting early registration for the lessons.