Harris Hill reopening possibly delayed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The anticipated reopening of Harris Hill is expected to be delayed under Governor Cuomo’s phase four plan.

On Tuesday Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss told 18 News that amusement parks would not be allowed to reopen in phase four as expected on Friday.

Moss later clarified that the miniature golf, batting cages, and driving range “are all ok to reopen,” but “the remainder of the park won’t qualify under the Governor’s current guidelines.”

Harris Hill’s Facebook page continues to promote reopening on Friday at noon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now