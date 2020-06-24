Harris Hill reopening possibly delayed

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The anticipated reopening of Harris Hill is expected to be delayed under Governor Cuomo’s phase four plan.

On Tuesday Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss told 18 News that amusement parks would not be allowed to reopen in phase four as expected on Friday.

Moss later clarified that the miniature golf, batting cages, and driving range “are all ok to reopen,” but “the remainder of the park won’t qualify under the Governor’s current guidelines.”

Harris Hill’s Facebook page continues to promote reopening on Friday at noon.