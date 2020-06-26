Harris Hill reopens some attractions for phase 4

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As the Southern Tier reopens for phase 4, portions of Harris Hill Amusement Park has reopened as planned on June 26.

Earlier this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo said movie theaters, malls, and amusement parks were not approved to open. The owners of Harris Hill Amusement Park confirmed with 18 News what Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss mentioned earlier this week regarding portions of the park reopening.

Harris Hill was approved to reopen the batting cages, mini-golf, driving range, and race track will reopen, but the arcade and rides will remain closed. The ice cream stand also reopened and takeout food orders are being taken.

Despite not having the kiddie rides and arcade open, some still enjoyed the other attractions.

“I’m pretty okay with that,” said Jack Bailey, 8 years old. “We were mostly looking forward to go-karting and the baseball cages and the golfing and that stuff.”

Bailey’s 6-year-old sister, Chloe, said she was mainly looking forward to go-karting.

A family of four coming to the Southern Tier from Pennsylvania, went to the park to spend a birthday.

“We’re happy,” said Annabelle Kemerer, 11-years-old. “It’s still a good place to like social distance, but also have fun at the same time.”

Her sister, reminding everyone there’s more than the kiddie rides and arcade games.

“There’s still go-karts and food,” said Madeline Kemerer, 9-years-old. “So it’s basically my type of amusement park without the other rides.”

One Elmira resident said he’s disappointed in the closure but still looking at the silver lining.

“It’s a little bit of a disappointment that we couldn’t be out here like we have in the past,” said Dennis Bailey, Elmira Resident. “I think that we just have to live with the small disappointments and enjoy what we have today and this is what we have today. “It’s nothing to complain about. It’s a great day.”