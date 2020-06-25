Harris Hill to partially reopen, rides remain closed

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Portions of Harris Hill Amusement Park will reopen as planned on Friday despite Governor Cuomo’s order that amusement parks remain closed in phase four.

The owners of Harris Hill Amusement Park confirmed with 18 News what Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss mentioned earlier this week regarding portions of the park reopening.

The batting cages, mini golf, driving range, and race track will reopen, but the arcade and rides will remain closed.

The ice cream stand will also reopen and takeout food orders can taken.

The official reopening will be at noon on June 26.