CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Harvest Festival begins this Friday in Corning. The festival will feature live music, small business and farmer’s market vendors, and other activities suitable for all ages.

The festivities run from Friday until brunch time on Sunday. There will be outdoor dining options from some of the Gaffer districts restaurants. Bands will also be playing live music on all three days.

The Corning Parking Garage is also offering free parking after 5 PM.

Coleen Fabrizi, Executive Director for Corning’s Gaffer District Incorporated, encourages everyone to stop by the weekend event.

“People will not regret coming because it is a very walkable event, there is convenient parking, and there’s something for everyone. There are lots of free activities for the kids as well,” Fabrizi said. “Starting Friday evening and going through until brunch on Sunday with live music all three days, it will be fun. Just come and enjoy!”

The historic Market Street will be closed for the event during these 3 days.