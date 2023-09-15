CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The first day of Fall is around the corner, and the city of Corning is getting things set up for its Harvest Fest. The downtown area getting ready to be flourished with tourists and locals out to enjoy the festivities.

Along the streets, shops and restaurants have pumpkins along the sidewalks, adding to the Autumn vibe. The cool brisk of the outdoors filtering through the air providing a nice comfort feeling to come outside and relish the fun activities that will be taking place this evening and tomorrow.

On Friday Sept. 15, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Market Street will be closed through all five blocks for visitors to enjoy live music, go for hayrides and sample a variety of vendors on-street dining. The festival will also continue tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Everyone loves funnel cakes and candy and popcorn and all those type of things which are gonna be on the street as well” said RC Ike of Warren Real Estate.

Residents outside of Corning can expect to see a lively community that enjoys the cool temperatures and the warm colors of the fall foliage.