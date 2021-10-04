Harvest Lunch drive-thru picnic coming to fairgrounds next week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Blue Heron, Chaumont NY donates 100 hot turkey dinners to North Country families in need (photo: The Blue Heron Facebook)

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Department of Aging and Long-Term Care is hosting a drive-thru picnic next week.

The Harvest Lunch is a drive-thru picnic for anyone 60 or older and will take place at the Chemung County Fairgrounds on October 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CFJP Bistro will be preparing the lunches, with a choice between a turkey or vegetarian option, plus a festive fall treat.

Reservations are required for the event. You can reserve your spot by calling the Department of Aging and Long-Term Care at 607-737-5520 by October 7. Guests are reminded to use the Fairview Road Entrance (Gate 2).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now