Harvest Lunch drive-thru picnic coming to fairgrounds next week

Blue Heron, Chaumont NY donates 100 hot turkey dinners to North Country families in need (photo: The Blue Heron Facebook)

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Department of Aging and Long-Term Care is hosting a drive-thru picnic next week.

The Harvest Lunch is a drive-thru picnic for anyone 60 or older and will take place at the Chemung County Fairgrounds on October 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CFJP Bistro will be preparing the lunches, with a choice between a turkey or vegetarian option, plus a festive fall treat.

Reservations are required for the event. You can reserve your spot by calling the Department of Aging and Long-Term Care at 607-737-5520 by October 7. Guests are reminded to use the Fairview Road Entrance (Gate 2).